California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

PBF Energy stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

