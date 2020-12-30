California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $73,173.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,309 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

BDTX stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

