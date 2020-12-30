California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,082 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 719,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

