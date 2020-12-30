Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $14.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 201,519 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

