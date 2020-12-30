Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,293.50

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,293.50 and last traded at $2,278.20, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,260.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,078.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,878.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

