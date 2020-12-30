Burger Swap Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $503,795.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,106,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,731,025 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

