Burger Swap Market Capitalization Tops $7.48 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $35,786.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,108,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,733,387 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

