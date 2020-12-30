Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Up 2.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.41 and last traded at C$11.40. Approximately 10,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09. The company has a market cap of C$271.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.40.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.