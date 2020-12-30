BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,046. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 3.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.