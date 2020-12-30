Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $617.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.33 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,975,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

