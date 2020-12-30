Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.92

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts predict that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

