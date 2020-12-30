Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.92

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20.
About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.
