Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $107.56

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $124,822,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.