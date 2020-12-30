Brokerages Set Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €26.52

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.52 ($31.19).

A number of analysts have weighed in on UN01 shares. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Uniper SE (UN01.F) alerts:

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €28.58 ($33.62). 273,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 164.74.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.