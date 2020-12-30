Brokerages Set Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $673.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

