Brokerages Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $4.50

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

