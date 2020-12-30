Brokerages Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $4.50

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.
Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
