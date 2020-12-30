Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $7.40

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.