Brokerages Set Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) PT at $75.50

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVGW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 86,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,438. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

