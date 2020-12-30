Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.04. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $19.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.