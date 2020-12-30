Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $24.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the lowest is $24.31 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $81.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.15 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $206.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 51,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.57.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

