Brokerages Expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pluralsight reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

PS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 2,211,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pluralsight by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pluralsight by 104.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pluralsight by 16.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pluralsight by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

