Brokerages Expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexGen Energy.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 841,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 21.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.17. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.89.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.