Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $4.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the lowest is $3.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $18.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.