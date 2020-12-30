Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

