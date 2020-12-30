Brokerages Expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million.

Several research firms have commented on RESI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of RESI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 13.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth $897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 254.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.