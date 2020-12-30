Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.91. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

