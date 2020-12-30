Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,369. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

