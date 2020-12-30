Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($1.21). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($8.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($7.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,764. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.