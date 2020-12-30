Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.36. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

