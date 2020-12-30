Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.36 million and the lowest is $49.04 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $158.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $158.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.86 million to $219.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 136,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

