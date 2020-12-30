Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,639. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

