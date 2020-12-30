Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. PayPal reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $21.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $231.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $244.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.