Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,240 shares of company stock valued at $83,768,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $208.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

