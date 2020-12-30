Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $24.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $32.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of MU traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $72.10. 348,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,740,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

