Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $902.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

LOGI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 19,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,693. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

