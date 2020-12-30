Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the highest is $7.92 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $28.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

