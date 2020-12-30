Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. 3,132,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,593. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

