Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $507.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $617.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 518,055 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,692,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after acquiring an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

