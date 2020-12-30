Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.
AVGO stock opened at $429.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $437.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
