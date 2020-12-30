Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.15. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 503.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.