Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 41.4% Higher

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s share price rose 41.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 11,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 17,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

