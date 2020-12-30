Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Down 8.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 3,237,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,099,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

BOXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.87.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

