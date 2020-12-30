Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68,304.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $207,863.34 and $68,304.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00284358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.83 or 0.01966518 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

