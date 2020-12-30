Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.42

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $735.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Omaha by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

