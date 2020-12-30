Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $116.67. 325,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,674. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,557 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

