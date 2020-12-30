Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.57

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,912,465 shares of company stock worth $162,349,652. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.