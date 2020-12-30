BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

