BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in DLH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.04. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.