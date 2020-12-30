BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,883 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

