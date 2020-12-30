BlackRock Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.25. Educational Development Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

