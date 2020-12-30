BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.